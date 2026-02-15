Big Reads

ANC told its mayor to resign because municipality is broke

By Bongani Mdakane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 24: Fikile Mbalula (ANC Secretary-General) during day 1 of the African National Congress National Executive Committee at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on January 24, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This gathering comes right after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 Statement, where he laid out the party’s key priorities for the year, focusing on decisive actions to fix local government and transform the economy ahead of the upcoming local elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

A political and governance crisis has erupted in Sedibeng after the embattled executive mayor of Emfuleni revealed he was instructed by ANC regional leaders to resign because the municipality is effectively broke and in decline – as a parallel internal war over alleged irregular spending and a controversial overseas trip escalated to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

