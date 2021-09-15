ANC top 6 in hot water as Niehaus continues with charges

Johannesburg- Dismissed member of the African National Congress (ANC) and member of the National Executive Committee of uMkhonto WesizweMilitary Veterans Association, Carl Niehaus is not backing down after he laid charges against the ANC national office bearers for the on-going lack of staff salary payment.

He said, going forward with these charges proves their integrity.

“I cannot run away now that an illegal dismissal has been issued, I was very clear from the beginning that we were going to lay charges, we had to put the mission on hold because the staff’s association had a pending meeting with the people in high positions, which never materialized,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus was dismissed last Thursday after he issued a statement that stated his intention to open a case against the party for the non-payment of salaries and UIF.

The charges laid against the National Office Bearers of the ANC are fraud, corruption, theft and various statutory crimes.

Last week, the ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, said he does not know who Carl Niehaus is representing because he had a meeting with the staff association and Niehaus was not a part of it.

In a media briefing, the ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe said, the processes of the ANC are created to protect the integrity of the movement and they do not know how Niehaus is a “representative”.

“If Carl Niehaus worked for the ANC and he worked at the Secretary-General’s office, he must then tell the police what it is exactly that he was doing at the SG’s office in the past months or in the past 24 hours, before his dismissal of course,” he added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni