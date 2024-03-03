ANC unleashes big guns in battle against IFP, MK in hotly contested KZN

The ANC has lined up a group of heavyweights to beef up its election machinery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where it is facing threats of losing power to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, attended by national executive committee deployees to the province.

Among the big guns set to lead the campaign trail are former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize (also a former premier), former transport minister Sbu Ndebele (also a former premier), and former premier Willies Mchunu.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content