ANC veteran Zandile Gumede unveiled as new MK Party KZN deputy convenor

Former Ethekwini mayor and ANC member Zandile Gumede has been unveiled as the new MK Party member and deputy convenor of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by MK Party’s secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo during a media briefing on Monday.

“Today we wish to announce to South Africans, to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, to the membership of MK Party that we are officially announcing umama Zandile Gumede as the deputy convenor of KZN. We welcome you ma, we are giving you a very warm reception because of your unquestionable credentials in the politics of KZN and South Africa. We know that you are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK Party,” said Nomvalo.