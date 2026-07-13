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ANC veteran Zandile Gumede unveiled as new MK Party KZN deputy convenor

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Zandile Gumede. PICTURE: GCIS

Former Ethekwini mayor and ANC member Zandile Gumede has been unveiled as the new MK Party member and deputy convenor of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by MK Party’s secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo during a media briefing on Monday.

“Today we wish to announce to South Africans, to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, to the membership of MK Party that we are officially announcing umama Zandile Gumede as the deputy convenor of KZN. We welcome you ma, we are giving you a very warm reception because of your unquestionable credentials in the politics of KZN and South Africa. We know that you are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK Party,” said Nomvalo.


  • Former Ethekwini mayor and ANC member Zandile Gumede has joined the MK Party.
  • She has been appointed as the deputy convenor of the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The announcement was made by MK Party's secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo.
  • Nomvalo praised Gumede's strong political credentials in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.
  • The MK Party expressed a warm welcome and anticipation of her positive contribution.

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