ANC welcomes back its spokesperson from compassionate leave

The ANC has welcomed back its national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri from compassionate leave.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, the ANC said Bhengu-Motsiri was on a leave of absence. She took the leave due to a family bereavement, the party said.

Zuko Godlimpi was appointed as the party’s acting national spokesperson while Bhengu-Motsiri was on leave.

“Following the National Spokesperson Cde Mahlengi Bhengu’s leave of absence, granted due to family bereavement and related matters, the ANC takes this opportunity to update all its structures, the media fraternity and all stakeholders, that she is back from compassionate leave and has resumed all her duties.

Family bereavement

“Comrade Mahlengi was granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement. She was further granted special leave in August to afford her more space and time. For her to deal with the difficulties arising from the sad family bereavement.

“As she resumes her duties, the ANC is confident that [she] will continue steering the organisation’s communication machinery. As well as all other responsibilities entrusted to her. The ANC further takes this opportunity to thank Comrade Zuko Godlimpi for holding the fort. For being the Acting National Spokesperson when Comrade Mahlengi was on leave,” said the ANC.

Grateful for the support

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri took to her social media forum to thank the party and Godlimpi.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the ANC for granting me the much-needed space and rest during a difficult personal time. As I return to my duties, I am filled with renewed energy and focus. Ready to contribute to our collective mission. A special thank you to Cde Zuko Godlimpi for your dedication in holding the fort during my absence. Your efforts ensured continuity. And for that, we are grateful. Now, let’s get to work!” she wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

