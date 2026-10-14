ANC Women’s League condemns killing of Boxer female staff in KZN

The ANC Women’s League has condemned the gruesome killing of three female employees of retail giant Boxer in their Eshowe branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident that took place over the last weekend, which was captured on CCTV footage, has sent shockwaves across the country.

It is not clear what the dispute was between the women and their killer, who is alleged to have been their colleague, whom they subjected to a disciplinary hearing that led to his dismissal.

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Calls for justice as suspect remains on the run

As of Wednesday lunchtime, the suspect was still at large, and police have launched a manhunt amidst widespread condemnation of the act across various sectors in society.

The Women’s League said the shocking incident highlights the need for speedy resolution of conflicts within the workplace.

“This tragedy highlights not only workplace dynamics but also the devastating consequences of unresolved conflict. While unemployment can bring significant hardship and uncertainty, it never justifies violence or excuses such a heinous crime,” said Women’s League secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba on Wednesday.

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“The ANCWL is enraged that this incident occurred barely two (2) weeks after the state president addressed the nation on the persistent anguish caused by the brutality and relentless murder of women across our country.

“This incident is one of many brutal attacks on defenceless women. It further vindicates the ANC Women’s League’s call for the president and his government to expedite a referendum on the reintroduction of the death penalty as the only deterrent to the scourge of femicide in our society.”

Fight against gender-based violence

The Women’s League has called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the alleged perpetrator is brought to book and is processed through the courts to send a strong message to wannabe copycats out there.

Moreover, Nqaba said the ANCWL will not rest and will use all means legal to fight against the normalisation of the killing of women.

“We are resolute in our call for safer communities, where women can feel protected,” said Nqaba.