ANC Women’s League pulls out of march pending meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) will not participate in the national march against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) organised for Friday, November 21, after the matter was declared a national disaster.

Women for Change continued the shutdown, as many women across South Africa flooded the streets dressed in black to mourn those who have lost their lives and to support others still enduring the pain of abuse.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed that the head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Bongani Elias Sithole, has formally classified GBVF as a national disaster.

ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba told Sunday World that the government was granted until November 21 to declare GBVF a national disaster, and because the declaration was made before the set deadline, they would wait for meetings on Monday and Friday to discuss how the matter could be tackled effectively.

She explained that the Monday meeting will be with the inter-ministerial committee to discuss demands before meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 28.

“We had set November 21 as the last opportunity for the government to declare GBVF a national disaster, and they responded before the deadline,” Nqaba said.

“This means we should also halt marches against the matter and wait for the meetings, but if we still don’t understand each other, we will continue with the march.

“GBVF has been declared a national disaster, and we were asked to be patient enough and meet next week.”

Updated assessments from entities

She went on: “Our aim is not to disrupt the economy of the country. Considering that the G20 Leaders’ Summit is happening this week, we aim for an economy that will strengthen for the benefit of women.

“If, regardless of the scheduled meeting, we are forced to protest, then we are harming that woman trying to survive on food they sell along the roads and many other women trying to make a living with the little there is.

“We should push for investment and jobs because some women stay in abusive relationships due to financial dependence on the perpetrators.”

Cogta spokesperson Pearl Maseko said the centre’s decision follows updated assessments from government entities and civil organisations.

After reviewing the ongoing threat to life and safety, the centre concluded that GBVF now meets the legal threshold of a potential disaster.

She said the classification places primary responsibility on the national executive to coordinate and manage this national disaster using existing legislation and established contingency plans.

Maseko noted that all organs of state must now strengthen their support to existing GBVF structures and fully implement their contingency measures.

Presidential declaration gets warm welcome

Cassius Selala, the head of communications for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, said the declaration highlights the government’s commitment to speeding up the implementation of the six pillars of the national strategic plan on GBVF

He said the department would continue to play its role as the custodian of advocacy, strategic leadership, and coordination for the socio-economic empowerment of women, youth, and individuals with disabilities and would work to ensure full implementation of the national strategic plan on GBVF.

“The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities welcomes and fully supports the presidential call to declare gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis.

“This bold and necessary pronouncement is an important step in strengthening South Africa’s multi-sectoral response to one of the most devastating and persistent human rights violations affecting women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups,” said Selala.

