ANC’s Gauteng, KZN task teams full list to be unveiled next week

The ANC will reveal the full list of names who will make up the provincial task teams of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal next Monday.

This was revealed by ANC’s second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa in her briefing to the Gauteng disbanded PEC on Tuesday evening.

Ramokgopa convened the meeting to brief the PEC of the ANC NEC decision to disband the Gauteng and KZN PECs following poor electoral results in the May 2024 national and provincial elections.

Gauteng PEC has ceased to exist

According to those who attended the meeting, Ramokgopa told them that the Gauteng PEC has ceased to exist and will be replaced by a provincial task team (PTT) by next week.

In the interim, Regional Executive Committees (RECs) have been instructed to convene Regional General Councils (RGCs) for this weekend to be briefed by NEC members.

“It was a very short meeting, a briefing so to speak with no questions asked,” said a senior PEC member.

“The second DSG (Ramokgopa) was telling us that the PECs has ceased to exist following the NEC decision to disband, which has been ratified by the national officials and the NWC.

“She told us to organise RGCs for the weekend and that the full composition of the PTTs in terms of the names will be revealed by February 24 or 25 and the meeting was done. It was a short, nice and sweet meeting that lasted 30 minutes maximum.”

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

Induction of the reconfigured provincial leadership

“The next phase includes direct engagements with regional structures in both provinces, followed by a comprehensive induction of the reconfigured provincial leadership and strategic planning sessions.

“These efforts will provide a structured framework for renewal, political education, and the implementation of the 2024 ANC Manifesto.”

In the formulation of the PTTs, Bhengu-Motsiri went on, the ANC would not compromise on its standing principles of gender parity, generational mix and non-racialism.

Jeff Radebe is said to be the incoming convener of the KZN PTT deputised by outgoing provincial chair Siboniso Duma, while Mike Mabuyakhulu will takeover as PTT coordinator.

Gauteng leadership changes

In Gauteng, Amso Masondo will co-convene with outgoing provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, while Hope Papo will come in as coordinator.

Both former provincial secretaries of the two provinces Bheki Mtolo and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza will return as mere ordinary members of the PTTs with their wings clipped.

Sunday World has heard that those unlikely to return in Gauteng include head of elections of the disbanded PEC, Lebogang Maile, MEC for Education Matome Chiloane and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale.

Deputy chair of the disbanded Gauteng PEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is said to be among those tipped for a come-back, alongside the likes of social development MEC Faith Mazibuko.