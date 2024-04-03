ANCYL calls for the head of Pick n Pay CEO over attacks on party

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has threatened to march on all Pick n Pay stores countrywide if the company does not sack its “reactionary” chief executive officer, Sean Summers.

This was said by ANCYL secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle. He was addressing the media at Luthuli House in central Joburg on Wednesday.

Crime against humanity

The Youth League was reacting to Summers’ comment, which he made at the Biz News Conference, where he labelled the ANC-led government as a crime against humanity.

Summers told the attendees of the event that the ANC post-1990s would be judged harshly by the New Testament in biblical terms.

His remarks have rubbed the ANCYL up the wrong way, and they came out swinging. It said that was rich for a beneficiary of apartheid to label a democratic government a crime against humanity.

Stores to be made ungovernable

If Pick n Pay does not keep Summers on a leash, charged Ngudle, the ANCYL will be left with no choice by to make Pick n Pay stores ungovernable.

“Summers must redirect his energy towards his failing business, which is losing a large amount of market share,” charged Ngudle.

“You will find that his father was a beneficiary of ill-gotten land, including economic benefits. And now he has got the guts to say ANC leadership is a crime against humanity.

ANC to take appropriate action

“The ANC will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against him in due course. We will come for the Pick n Pay stores if they do not remove him as the CEO. Consequences will be more dire for the business. We are not calling for the shutdown of Pick n Pay, but for a removal of a reactionary like him.”

Ngudle said if Summers had grievances about the running of the country by the ANC, there were more appropriate ways to voice those. Revising history was not one of them, he said.

