Andries’ murder sends shock waves across local football fraternity

Football lovers across the country are still reeling in shock after the murder of Stellenbosch FC midfielder Oswin Andries.

The 20-year-old footballer was reportedly stabbed to death in Cape Town on Saturday, moments after Stellies beat Chippa United 2-1 in a DStv Premiership league encounter.

Amateur league side Spartans United chairman Shaun Wayne du Plessis suggested that coloured communities need to club together and fight crime. He also called for government intervention.

“The state of affairs in our communities is really not a matter of concern for government,” said Du Plessis.

“The negativity around our young coloured men is overwhelmingly sad, there is nothing good our own speak about our young men. While talking to other people, the only thing I hear is negativity.

“We have lots of greats coming from our areas including Steven Pienaar, Benni McCarthy and Keegan Dolly, check their background. Look at where Lyle Foster is from, he signed for Burnley. If our government can’t see this, then it’s sad. Our young men are dying in our areas because of many social ills.”

Andries captained South Africa at the recent U-20 Cosafa qualifiers and became the youngest ever goal scorer in the Premier Soccer League for the Winelands-based club.

He was promoted to the first team from the Stellenbosch academy and made his professional debut at the age of 18.

In a statement, Stellenbosch said it is not in a position to provide further information.

Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time. Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023

