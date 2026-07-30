Andy Mothibi confirms Andrea Johnson is under criminal investigation

National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi has publicly confirmed that former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson is already under criminal investigation, saying her resignation will not shield her from accountability if evidence of wrongdoing is found.

Mothibi made the disclosure during a media briefing at the National Prosecuting Authority’s headquarters in Pretoria on Thursday after being asked whether Johnson had escaped consequences by resigning earlier this week.

Johnson resigned shortly after completing six days of testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where she faced allegations ranging from unlawful investigations to sharing confidential information with Crime Intelligence deputy head Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

Among the allegations being investigated is that Johnson improperly shared contents of an assault docket involving Khan, allegedly giving him an opportunity to prepare his response while he was still under investigation.

Mothibi said the public should not expect to wait six months before seeing accountability within Idac.

‘Every month you will see improvement as a nation’

“Please don’t understand that we’re going to wait for six months before you see changes. Every month, we’ve got a project plan with deliverables. We’re going to monitor it so closely that every month you see improvement as a nation,” he said.

He outlined a multi-pronged accountability plan that extends beyond disciplinary action.

The NPA, he said, would hold officials accountable through internal disciplinary proceedings, criminal prosecutions where offences had been committed, civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by the institution, referrals to professional bodies such as the Legal Practice Council and, where appropriate, investigations by the newly established Idac Oversight Judge.

“We know that Adv Johnson has resigned. That obviates the question of holding her accountable as an employee,” Mothibi said.

“But the resignation, as we always say, and we have said that even when we were at the SIU, those that are found wanting and those that have contributed to wrongdoing will be held to account even though they have resigned.”

‘Johnson herself acknowledged probe’

He confirmed that Johnson’s own evidence before the Madlanga commission acknowledged the existence of ongoing investigations.

“Even Advocate Johnson herself indicated that, and that’s why she has opted not to answer some of the questions because there are investigations that are underway,” he said.

“We will pursue those, so that they are investigated appropriately and are investigated by SAPS.”

Johnson repeatedly invoked protections under the Commissions Act during her testimony, declining to answer several questions on the basis that her responses could potentially prejudice ongoing criminal investigations.

Special prosecutors team

Mothibi also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority has established a dedicated team of prosecutors to deal specifically with matters emerging from the Madlanga commission.

The move comes as evidence before the inquiry continues to expose alleged misconduct within Idac, with the NPA signalling that criminal investigations, disciplinary proceedings and professional misconduct processes will proceed in parallel where warranted.

No criminal charges have yet been announced against Johnson, and the investigations remain ongoing.