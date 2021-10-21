VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Anele Mdoda: ‘I don’t hate Kelly, I just think she’s not prettier than Beyoncé’

By Anelisa Sibanda
Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA -February 16: Anele Mdoda during the Black Panther Movie Premier at Monte Casino on February 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Johannesburg – Media personality and radio host Anele Mdoda has cleared the air on her ‘beef’ with former Destiny Child’s star and US singer, Kelly Rowland.

In an interview with MacG on his podcast, Mdoda was asked why she hates Kelly so much.

“I don’t hate Kelly, I don’t hate her at all. I just don’t think she’s prettier than Beyonce,” Mdoda said.

Mdoda went on the say there is nothing wrong with comparing people, people do it all the time and it’s an issue when she does it.

Mdoda and Kelly have had their differences to a point where tweeps would drag her whenever Rowland posted a picture of herself.

In the past months, Mdoda posted a snap of herself on vacation in a yellow costume, it didn’t take Rowland long to go to the same place and wear the same costume as Mdoda, which she posted on her social media platforms.

Recently Mdoda posted a picture of herself and Rowland got a similar outfit and posted it.

