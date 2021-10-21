Anele Mdoda: ‘I don’t hate Kelly, I just think she’s not prettier than Beyoncé’

Johannesburg – Media personality and radio host Anele Mdoda has cleared the air on her ‘beef’ with former Destiny Child’s star and US singer, Kelly Rowland.

In an interview with MacG on his podcast, Mdoda was asked why she hates Kelly so much.

“I don’t hate Kelly, I don’t hate her at all. I just don’t think she’s prettier than Beyonce,” Mdoda said.

Mdoda went on the say there is nothing wrong with comparing people, people do it all the time and it’s an issue when she does it.

Mdoda and Kelly have had their differences to a point where tweeps would drag her whenever Rowland posted a picture of herself.

In the past months, Mdoda posted a snap of herself on vacation in a yellow costume, it didn’t take Rowland long to go to the same place and wear the same costume as Mdoda, which she posted on her social media platforms.

Recently Mdoda posted a picture of herself and Rowland got a similar outfit and posted it.

This time around Anele Mdoda made Kelly Rowland look like a Small Street shopper. Anele won this round hands down, beat Kelly whitewash… pic.twitter.com/Ga4uiUl3qd — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) October 20, 2021

If Anele seriously thinks there's nothing wrong with comparing two woman and then continue to degrade the other who has done absolutely nothing wrong to her then in that case, I think Thembisa is prettier than her, without make up on, it's tickets. PERIOD#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/YwvF0AyxMy — Asanda (@asanda_teedow) October 21, 2021

