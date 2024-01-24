Anele Tembe Library to open doors three years after her passing

A state-of-the art modern library in honour of the late Anele Nellie Tembe will open its doors on Tuesday. It will be three years following her passing.

The library, which is also described as a sanctuary, a museum, and a workshop, is located at the Durban Girls’ College, KwaZulu-Natal, where Tembe matriculated in 2017.

In honour of late former pupil

The school said the museum is in honour of Tembe. They described her as “a beautiful soul who will also be remembered by Durban Girls’ College for her tenacity, vibrant energy, and amazing culinary skills.”

At the time of her passing in 2021, Tembe was engaged to the late award-winning rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes). She passed away after falling from the balcony of a hotel room at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. She was with the rapper when the incident happened.

AKA passed away last year after he was shot outside Wish restaurant in Durban on February 10.

Generous donation

On their website, the school said Tembe’s family made a generous donation to the school for the refurbishment of the school’s library. The refurbishment started in October.

“The Tembe family has generously donated a significant contribution in memory of their beloved daughter, Anele.

“As a non-profit organisation, our resources are limited. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, brings us one step closer to realising our dream,” the school added.

Platform for education beyond the classroom

The school said Andrea Kleinloog, a fellow alumnus and interior designer, designed the library. The structure will serve future generations.

“The carefully designed spaces are sensory and encourage perspective and investigation. The Anele Tembe Library will be a platform for education beyond the classroom,” the school added.

The library will officially open its doors on January 30. Tembe’s family will be in attendance to celebrate the opening ceremony. The event will celebrate her life, just three years after her untimely passing.

