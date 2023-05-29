Angry students boo MEC after matriculant’s rape and murder

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane was heckled and booed by the students when he visited the Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve on Monday.

Chiloane’s visit followed the rape and murder of 17-year-old grade 12 pupil Palesa Malatji on Thursday. Malatji’s body was found dumped next to Echibini Secondary School the next day.

During the MEC’s address, students displayed little or no trust in his promises and consistently interrupted his speech.

Chiloane promised that security at the school will be beefed up.

“We are going to beef up security at our schools as from tomorrow to make sure that students are safe, especially for after-class students, who will be accompanied home by a patroller,” he said.

The MEC also told the students that the police in the area have committed to play their part and make sure that they are visible in the area all the time.

Amid interruptions, Chiloane encouraged the students to go back to class, further promising that his department will deal with the problems that beset Gauteng schools.

“Remember that you are the future and we rely on you to take the country forward. We are doing our best to invest into your future, the department will make sure that schools get proper security.

“All these issues that you are facing are not falling on deaf ears, we will deal with them one by one,” he said.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, said Malatji left school for home in the afternoon after attending extra classes.

“Unfortunately, she did not return home and her family began searching for her at the school, but to no avail,” said Mabona.

“Her body was found sexually violated on Friday, 26 May 2023, next to Echibini Secondary School in Soshanguve.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, police spokesperson in Gauteng, said a case of murder is being investigated.

