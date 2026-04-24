Another cold weekend for municipal boss Kagiso Lerutla, top cop Julius Mkhwanazi

Two Ekurhuleni senior officials will spend another cold weekend behind bars after their bail application was once again postponed.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City of Ekurhuleni municipal manager Kagiso Lerutla appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday, with hopes of hearing that they would be going home to spend the long weekend with loved ones.

Court matter postponed

However, the court postponed the matter to Tuesday, April 28, ensuring they will be behind bars when the country commemorates the public holiday Freedom Day. The pair will only know a day later if they will be granted bail and be set free or they will remain behind bars until the court determines whether or not they are guilty.

Through his lawyers, Mkhwanazi told the court he would not interfere with witnesses or investigations if he were released on bail.

“I believe that my arrest is orchestrated by those who don’t want me to apply for EMPD chief of police later this year. I have already been tainted, and I believe that the trial will exonerate me, so I will not flee nor evade trial,” his statement read.

Lerutla pleads innocence

Lerutla, represented by Adv Michael Hellens, denied all allegations against him, arguing that it was disingenuous for the state to seek to change a 2019 speeding charge to reckless and negligent driving.

In his statement, Lerutla said he earns over R200 000 per month and is the sole provider for his wife.

“I deny the allegations and I will not evade trial nor flee. My continued incarceration will negatively impact my family.”

The state, however, led by Adv Nceba Ntelwa, opposed bail, arguing that excessive speeding constitutes reckless and negligent driving, which can result in direct imprisonment or a fine.

“We oppose bail because they might interfere with witnesses or the investigation,” Ntelwa told the court, adding that the matter now involves charges of defeating the ends of justice.