Another fire at Tembisa hospital, four days after first incident

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that the City of Ekurhuleni’s fire department responded to another fire incident at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s main out patient department (OPD).

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed the incident. He said the fire occurred on Wednesday morning, This is just four days after Saturday’s fire incident.

Health department confirms the incident

“The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm that the fire fighters from the City of Ekurhuleni’s fire department are currently on site attending to what looks like another fire incident at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s main out patient department.

“The area is adjacent to the accident and emergency unit which burned on Saturday night (April 19 2025). More details will be shared later as the matter is being investigated,” said Modiba.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Health Department MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and health officials, are expected to visit Tembisa hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The visit is to establish the extent of the damage caused by the fire incidents. They will also determine how the national office could support the province to lessen the impact on access to essential healthcare.

Meanwhile, late in the afternoon on Saturday, the hospital’s accident and emergency unit caught fire. No fatalities nor injuries were reported as a result of the fire incident.

Modiba said due to the rapid response of the hospital’s staff and emergency personnel, all 81 patients at the accident and emergency unit were safely evacuated to secure areas within the hospital.

No injuries nor fatalities

He said firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni and Gauteng emergency services were able to contain the fire.

Modiba said they assessed the extent of the immediate physical damage. They are reassessing and recounting the patients that were at the affected area.

He emphasised that only the accident and emergency unit was affected, and not other wards.

Modiba said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The public will be updated on any developments about the situation.

He said operations and services, along with visiting hours, are continuing normally at the hospital.

The accident and emergency unit remains closed until further notice. It will remain closed until the area’s infrastructure is restored and repaired.

Investigations and hospital services continue

He said the hospital is not taking any new patients. However, while the hospital remains on divert for ambulances, walk-in patients will still be seen.

Modiba said various services will continue to be rendered at the hospital. These include for acutely ill patients, mothers and children services, mental health and other chronic diseases.

