Another gruesome mass shooting rocks Eastern Cape village

The Eastern Cape has recorded another tragic mass murder in Godini village, Qumbu, where six people were gunned down.

An additional four people were injured during the shooting on Sunday night. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, unknown people opened fire on the victims.

Motive for attack unknown

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape police, stated that the shooting’s motivation is not known, adding that a formal media statement would follow.

Meanwhile, three people who have been arrested for the mass murder that took place in the Ngobozana area of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, are expected to make their first appearance before the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Monday.

This after 18 family members (fifteen women and three men), including neighbours, were shot to death over a week ago at two homes on the same street.

They were killed while preparing for a customary Xhosa ceremony that signifies the conclusion of the family’s grieving period following the deaths of their mother and daughter in 2023.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has emphasised that the three suspects have not yet been linked to the Lusikisiki mass murder.

Men linked to other crimes

Mchunu said the trio are persons of interest in that case.

They were detained over the weekend after an investigation by a task team led by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Following a memorial service for the 18 victims, Mchunu stated that the three suspects had been connected to multiple other crimes in the area.

“A lot of information has surfaced indicating that there have been numerous incidences involving fatalities in the area,” said the police minister.

“We have also been informed that there are individuals who are killing residents; some of them manage to escape with gunshot wounds, but those are still under investigation.”

