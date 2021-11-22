Another suspect arrested for allegedly robbing police officers at gun point

Johannesburg – A 39-year-old suspect is the latest to be apprehended after two police officers were robbed at a gunpoint in Bultfontein, Free State, from an armed robbery incident that occurred in May.

The alleged suspect was arrested on Saturday, 20 November, by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with its crime intelligence unit.

According to Hawks spokesperson in Free State, Christopher Singo, the suspect was arrested whilst doing his parole duties at Selosesha Police Station for an attempted murder case where he was sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment.

“Two police officers, who are also members of Crime Intelligence in Welkom came to fetch money from Secret Service Account (SSA) Bloemfontein,” says Singo.

“After fetching money on that day on the road, they were pulled over by the suspects who were driving a sedan without number plates and with blue lights.

“The two officers stopped the vehicle and the suspect together with the other three accused, Simon Van Wyk, Teboho Jonas, Relebohile Patience Ntliziywane pointed them with firearms and requested the money from them,” he added.

According to Singo, it is further alleged that they opened the boot of the state vehicle and took the black bag containing SSA money to the value of R134 000-00.

The handbags and cell phones of the police officials were also taken during the robbery.

“The suspect and the accused also utilised the bank cards of one of the police officials after the robbery,” added Singo.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court today where he will be facing charges of armed robbery and fraud.

