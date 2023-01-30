Another tiger on the loose in Joburg

The Edenvale Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has confirmed that another tiger on the loose in Edenvale on the East Rand in Gauteng,

According to the National Council of SPCA, it is believed that the tiger is a nine-month-old female. Authorities have begun a search to capture the animal.

The National Council of SPCAs said it has contacted the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) and alerted them of the escaped tiger.

“Given that GDARD and the Ekurhuleni municipality are responsible for enforcing the legislation that allows these dangerous animals to be kept in captivity in the first place, some form of accountability and responsibility for the welfare of the animal/s and the residents needs to be taken by them,” said NSPA.

Another #tiger has escaped in Gauteng. The cat is believed to be an adolescent, which escaped from a home in Edenvale, on the East Rand. The big cat was spotted at just after 5am on Monday morning on Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/v7EUOyQ2Nz — Orrin Singh (@orrin417) January 30, 2023

Earlier this month an eight-year-old female tiger, Sheba, escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg.

Sheba was eventually found and euthanised for the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms.

Sheba had attacked one ma and killed two dogs and a pig.

