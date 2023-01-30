E-edition
Subscribe

News

Another tiger on the loose in Joburg

By Anelisa Sibanda

The Edenvale Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has confirmed that another tiger on the loose in Edenvale on the East Rand in Gauteng,

According to the National Council of SPCA, it is believed that the tiger is a nine-month-old female. Authorities have begun a search to capture the animal.

The National Council of SPCAs said it has contacted the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) and alerted them of the escaped tiger.


“Given that GDARD and the Ekurhuleni municipality are responsible for enforcing the legislation that allows these dangerous animals to be kept in captivity in the first place, some form of accountability and responsibility for the welfare of the animal/s and the residents needs to be taken by them,” said NSPA.

 

Earlier this month an eight-year-old female tiger, Sheba, escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg.

Sheba was eventually found and euthanised for the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms.

Sheba had attacked one ma and killed two dogs and a pig.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.