Another weekend in custody for controversial prophet Mboro

Due to the postponement of his case, Mboro, the controversial self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings ministry, will be incarcerated for an additional weekend.

He appeared briefly on Friday before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Mboro faces several charges, including kidnapping and carrying dangerous weapons, along with his co-accused son and a security guard.

According to the affidavit read in court, Mboro has been arrested nine times.

For various reasons, some of the cases against him have been dropped, while others are still being investigated.

The case resumes on Monday

His attorney filed an application for bail, but the state objected, citing the events that unfolded at Matshidiso Primary over a week ago.

He will stay in custody, and the case will resume on Monday for the bail hearing.

A video of the 56-year-old went viral on social media, leading to his arrest.

In the video, Mboro can be seen at the primary school brandishing a panga while being escorted by an armed guard.

Another video showed Mboro and his group forcibly removing the two young children from the school premises.

Mboro was supposedly involved in a custody battle for his grandchildren, the mother of whom passed away.

Schoolchildren went to his church the next day and set it on fire.

Mboro is in good spirits

Advocate Solomon Tshivhase, Mboro’s attorney, stated that his client was hoping for bail. “He is in good spirits,” said Tshivhase.

The clergy and various facets of society criticised Mboro’s actions.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu told the media at the time that the police were working to ensure that justice was served.

He said it was unacceptable to have people with guns and pangas causing trouble at schools, as this causes anxiety for the school and the parents of learners.

“The police are dealing with it; they have arrested four people, and we are hoping that more arrests will come. That matter is being dealt with,” said Mchunu at the time.

