Another white Curro teacher forced to leave for calling a pupil ‘monkey’

Another white teacher at Curro Academy has jumped ship after the school suspended her for allegedly calling a black pupil with albinism a monkey.

The female teacher, known to Sunday World only as Van Tonder, worked at the Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

She resigned from her job after Curro iced her for allegedly racially abusing the grade 10 pupil in full view of his schoolmates.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content