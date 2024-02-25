News

Another white Curro teacher forced to leave for calling a pupil ‘monkey’

By Bongani Mdakane
Racist teacher at Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel has been fired by the school for calling a learner living with albinism a “monkey”. / Bongani Mdakane

Another white teacher at Curro Academy has jumped ship after the school suspended her for allegedly calling a black pupil with albinism a monkey.

The female teacher, known to Sunday World only as Van Tonder, worked at the Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

She resigned from her job after Curro iced her for allegedly racially abusing the grade 10 pupil in full view of his schoolmates.

