Any hope in sight for this disorder?

Some philosophers argue that inhumanity is not explainable in rational terms, that if humans resort to barbaric acts of exterminating life and limb, this is to live in the world of a Hobbesian state of nature – a life of complete disorder and chaos.

Philosopher Thomas Hobbes described the state of nature as chaotic and violent, a life predicated on the principle of survival of the fittest, where established governments are non-existent, with no social order to talk about.

Such societies, as seen by Hobbes, are without restraining authority to keep peace, and in modern societies such as ours, are represented by countries where corruption is rife, and police and the judiciary easily turn a blind eye to acts of violence – and are prepared to take a bribe to allow criminals and corrupt people to escape arrest and prosecution.

Banter in social circles is rife. We converse more frequently about broken societies – and South Africa ranks high on the list.

There are tomes of reports about police officers who use state vehicles to unashamedly visit taverns, among other places. We talk about firearms and ammunition that easily go missing in several police stations, without consequences to the offending police stations or station commanders.

Townships and villages have been under siege since time immemorial with the police playing no meaningful role to calm raging fires destroying the fabric of society.

A siege refers to something akin to a military operation in which the enemy surrounds towns or buildings, cutting off essential supplies such as water, with the aim of forcing those inside to surrender.

These incidents of pain and shame have become a metaphor for our country – and on an increasing scale, are reaching a state of chaos, where for many South Africans, mainly Africans, life has become a nightmare.

The national government is on shaky ground, and so are provincial and local authorities, manned by officials who are accused of self-serving, and who have almost forgotten the promise and notion of “a better life for all”.

The opposition parties are themselves ineffective and have nothing constructive to offer.

If there were no Phala Phala scandal, an event that shamefully accompanies President Cyril Ramaphosa wherever he goes like a shadow, the opposition benches would have no story of hope to sell to a desperate nation seeking sound leadership.

During the 1980s through to the early 1990s, political violence was the order of the day, all mixed up with criminal violence of stabbings, necklace killings, muggings and other forms of criminality.

In Thokoza and Daveyton, on the East Rand, Ekurhuleni, a political, hegemonic strife between the IFP and ANC supporters, erupted, with the IFP being the aggressors – a moment that resulted in the establishment of the self-defence units to protect residents from marauding militia.

Violence could come about as a result of misaligned social, economic and political factors, inequalities, or a combination of all – and could also be a product of other inexplicable reasons.

On Tuesday last week, gleaned from the Orlando East Whatsapp chat group, it was reported: “We are not safe at Orlando; three people were killed.”

Several hundred kilometres away inSiyabuswa, Moloto, Vaalbank, in Mpumalanga, 51 Putco buses were burnt to ashes by arsonists.

These incidents of violence and destruction are not only confined to Orlando East, Soweto or Mpumalanga. They routinely happen throughout the country.

The problem of lack of confidence in the effectiveness of the police is an

abiding issue.

There are widespread claims that some senior police officers are criminals, and have been placed in positions of authority by corrupt politicians.

Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime research recently revealed that the South African National Defence Force and other state entities are failing to report the loss and theft of firearms to the Central Firearms Registry.

Of the more than two million firearms owned by state entities in the country, an estimated 2 000 firearms are lost or stolen every year, some entering the illicit market.

Guns and ammunition disappear from police stations due to a combination of factors, including poor security practices and inadequate inventory control, among others.

And this, my friends, if these conditions akin to the state of nature are not arrested, the country has a bleak future indeed.

• Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela is an independent journalist, an Anglican priest, an ex-trade unionist and a social justice and political activist