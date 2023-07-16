Apology to National Assembly Speaker

In our June 11 edition, we published a story under the headline “Joemat-Pettersson’s family rejects the ANC”.

In the story we stated that ANC heavyweight and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was among the ANC members snubbed by the late former minister’s family.

Although the family of Joemat-Pettersson justified their hostile reception to which they subjected governing party members and attributed their behaviour to the trauma and shock they suffered as a result of the politician’s untimely death, there is no evidence that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was among those shunned by them.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who visited Joemat-Pettersson’s home in her capacity as Speaker, says she was warmly welcomed by the bereaved family and spent three hours offering them condolences; sharing memories; and providing them with comfort during their difficult time.

Sunday World apologises for mentioning Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s name as one of the ANC politicians who were snubbed by Joemat-Pettersson’s family and regrets the embarrassment and humiliation that the article may have caused.

We have also updated the online article, see https://sundayworld.co.za/news/joemat-petterssons-sons-chase-anc-away/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.