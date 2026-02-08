News

Appeal court split over Phahlane’s dismissal but confirms his exit

By Setumo Stone
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 04: Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane, the acting national police commissioner speaks during the signing of an agreement to work together on May 04, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. During a meeting held at the Police training college, the SAPS and AfriForum entered into a historic agreement by joining forces to fight the splurge of farm attacks in the country. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Herman Verwey)

The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has delivered a split decision in the case of Kgomotso Phahlane, the former acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), who challenged his dismissal on the grounds of procedural and substantive unfairness. While the court ultimately dismissed his appeal, the two judgments revealed a sharp
divide in reasoning.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Leave a Reply

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 