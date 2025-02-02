ArcelorMittal’s demise should be ‘celebrated’

As South African authorities are hard at work trying to source a R1-billion rescue package for ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), land rights activists have, however, thrown a spanner in the works, saying the closure of the steel giant is good riddance.

Amsa announced it was considering winding-down operations at its key manufacturing plants in Newcastle on the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and Vereeniging in Gauteng, taking with it more than 3 000 jobs. But Lucky Shabalala, a known community activist in Newcastle said the move should be celebrated.

“The company was a painful reminder that our land was stolen and people killed for it. They stole the land belonging to Kubheka tribal authority, so the company leaving is a victory. The company was built through the sweat, suffering and pain of black people,” said Shabalala.

