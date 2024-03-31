Are some more equal than others to step aside, cadres?

The ANC’s inconsistent application of its step-aside rule and potential damage the policy may cause to the political careers of its members was laid bare last week after Gauteng legislature depu-ty speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela was acquitted following a four-year criminal trial – without being pushed to step aside.

The rule, which was formulated as part of the governing party’s “renewal programme”, decrees that criminally-charged members should step aside from leadership positions and party activities.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule remains the most prominent casualty of the controversial step-aside rule, which forced him to jump ship from the party and form his own African Congress for Transformation.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content