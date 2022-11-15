Argument between two men ends in death at a Durban beach

A man was shot and killed at the Umhlanga Beach Whale Bone Pier in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban on Tuesday morning.

According to Netcare 911, an altercation broke out between two adult males and one of the men pulled out a 9mm firearm and opened fire, hitting the other man in the abdomen.

“When the paramedics arrived at the scene, the patient had gone into cardiac arrest. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by emergency care practitioners and another private ambulance service,” said Netcare 911 in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts, the patient’s condition rapidly deteriorated and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Durban north police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

