Argument over R5 coin ends with one dead

A Free State man is in custody suspected of the murder at a Philippolis tavern on Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said around 1.30am on Saturday, two 22-year-old men became involved in an argument over a R5 coin.

One broke a bottle and stabbed the other in the neck.

He stumbled outside

The victim stumbled outside and was later found dead on the pavement.

Xuma said police were summoned to the scene and found the lifeless body. A case of murder was opened and following an investigation and with the assistance of the community, police arrested the suspect.

Xuma said the man is expected to appear in the Philippolis Magistrate’s Court soon.