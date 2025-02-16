Argument over R5 coin ends with one dead

A Free State man is in custody suspected of the murder at a Philippolis tavern on Saturday morning.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said around 1.30am on Saturday, two 22-year-old men became involved in an argument over a R5 coin.
One broke a bottle and stabbed the other in the neck.
The victim stumbled outside and was later found dead on the pavement.
Xuma said police were summoned to the scene and found the lifeless body. A case of murder was opened and following an investigation and with the assistance of the community, police arrested the suspect.
Xuma said the man is expected to appear in the Philippolis Magistrate’s Court soon.
Woodstock robber of cyclists arrested
The Woodstock Bridge robber is finally behind bars.
The man had terrorised cyclists along this bridge, one of the main routes in and out of Cape Town for years.
On Saturday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Johan Pentz led a sting operation to snare the robber.
The avid cyclist put on his cycling garb and with the Woodstock police crime prevention unit backup, patrolled the route.
As Pentz crossed the bridge, the attacker pounced, grabbing the lieutenant’s cellphone pouch out of his back pocket.
The assailant made a dash for it with Pentz in pursuit.
Pentz caught up to the 34-year-old foreign national, and during the arrest a tablet phone he could not account for was found in his possession.
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the foreign national faces charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.
He said the man will appear in court on Monday.
Police working hard to removed other threats
Traut said police and their law enforcement partners will continue their integrated operations in the area to neutralise further threats.
He cautioned cyclists using this route to beware and encouraged them to ride in groups at all times.