Arthur Adams appointed new North West police boss

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed Arthur Peter Adams as the new provincial commissioner for the North West, with Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane calling for decisive leadership to tackle violent crime, illegal mining and gender-based violence in the province.

Dimpane announced during a visit to Mahikeng on Thursday, where she formally introduced the new commissioner, Adams, to senior management and SAPS members.

The appointment follows what SAPS described as a rigorous recruitment and vetting process aimed at strengthening leadership in a province facing significant policing challenges.

‘The people of North West deserve to feel safe ’

Dimpane stressed the need for visible leadership and accountability.

She urged the newly appointed commissioner to take a hands-on approach in confronting crime, corruption and disciplinary challenges within the police service.

“The people of North West deserve to feel safe. We need leadership that will restore public confidence and ensure effective policing in every corner of this province,” said Dimpane.

She added that strong leadership would be critical in improving service delivery and rebuilding trust between communities and the police.

Crime-fighting priorities

Dimpane outlined several key priorities for the province, including the fight against violent crime such as murder, armed robbery and farm attacks.

She said gender-based violence and femicide remain among the province’s most pressing challenges and require sustained intervention from law enforcement agencies.

The Acting National Commissioner also highlighted illegal mining as a major concern, stating that law enforcement agencies need to coordinate their efforts to dismantle the criminal networks involved in this activity.

Other priorities include strengthening partnerships with communities, enhancing cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and ensuring professionalism across SAPS ranks.

Call for unity within SAPS

Dimpane called on police members across the province to support the new commissioner and work together in addressing crime.

“I urge all members to support the new Provincial Commissioner, work as a team, and uphold the Constitution in executing your duties,” she said.

She stressed that teamwork and discipline would be essential in achieving SAPS’ objectives and improving public safety.

National support promised

The Acting National Commissioner reaffirmed SAPS national management’s commitment to supporting the North West province with the resources and strategic guidance needed to combat crime effectively.

She said national leadership would continue working closely with provincial structures to ensure safer communities throughout the province.

Adams is set to resume duties on August 1.

ALSO READ: North West police commend tough sentences in rape and attempted rape cases

​Subscribe To Our Newsletter