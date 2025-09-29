Arthur Mafokate under fire: Legendary or just lucky with government funds

Arthur Mafokate’s latest project, the highly anticipated A Night with Legends Concert, has ignited more anger than excitement.

The event is taking place on November 1 in Midrand, Johannesburg, and one of the sponsors is the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture.

The self-styled King of Kwaito unveiled the event poster, sponsors, and all but fans were quick to voice their disappointment.

Critics slammed the line-up as anything but legendary.

Performers listed include Somizi, Big Zulu, DJ Cleo, Arthur himself, DJ Owami, Lady Du, Kamo Mphela, Nomfundo Moh, Vusi Nova, Dino Bravo, Professor, DJ AJ, Blaq Diamond, Chomee, Jaziel Brothers, Kelly Khumalo, and Focalistic.

Social media erupted with fans questioning the legendary label.

Sakhile Khumalo commented: “A night with a few legends because most artists on this list haven’t achieved legendary status. The name of the show is very misleading.”

Tumelo Sello added: “This is not legendary. Where is Mdu Masilela, Trompies, TKZee, Zola? Anyway, nice try maybe one day you’ll understand what a legend really is.”

VIP access

The controversy did not stop with the line-up. The event reopened old debates over Mafokate’s close ties with the department.

For years, people have accused Mafokate of enjoying VIP access to government funding while emerging artists struggle to survive.

Industry insiders complained that the pattern is familiar, stating that Mafokate always receives millions of rands from the department while grassroots talent gets crumbs.

It is public knowledge that past projects under his non-profit, the South African Arts and Development Association (SAADA), have also faced scrutiny.

In 2014, the National Lotteries Commission awarded R9.3-million to SAADA for music industry development, but allegations emerged that funds were misused.

It was reported that R1-million went to Mafokate’s company, Roadshow Marketing, for a festival that never happened.

Another R3.4-million intended for a talent search reportedly helped buy a guesthouse in Midrand.

Covid-19 relief fund

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mafokate and his son each received R20 000 from the department’s relief fund, sparking further criticism about fairness and priorities.

In July 2025, Sunday World reported that Roadshow Marketing was allegedly awarded R1.8-million through the department’s Mzansi Golden Economy programme, again prompting backlash over repeated funding of established figures at the expense of new talent.

Many in the creative sector are frustrated but scared to speak out against their colleague.

“It’s not wrong for DSAC [the department] to fund him repeatedly, but it’s wrong when other artists don’t get the same treatment.

“Many of us have applied for sponsorships and have been rejected. What are we doing wrong? The DSAC must stop bankrolling the same faces and invest in the future of the arts,” said one concerned artist.

The department failed to respond to Sunday World’s questions. Mafokate promised to respond to Sunday World’s questions but had not done so by the time of publication.

