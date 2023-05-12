Arthur Mafokate’s company bagged over R13m in tenders – Hlophe

In the last two years, Arthur Mafokate’s company Roadshow Marketing amassed more than R13-million in tenders from the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation.

This was revealed by MEC Mbali Hlophe in a written reply to the Gauteng legislature during a question-and-answer session.

Mafokate’s financial affairs continue to be probed following allegations that the music boss and his family pose an unfair advantage to other bidders for tenders in the department due to his connections.

In a written reply, Hlophe said Mafokate’s children and his friend, musician Chomee, born Thulisile Madihlaba, have not received any tenders during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 financial years.

“Owami Mafokate, Thulisile Madihlaba and Arthur Mafokate Jr [got] zero expenditure in the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22,” Hlophe said.

Roadshow Marketing, which sees Mafokate as a sole director, was registered in 2011 and offers events management services.

Hlophe told the legislature that Mafokate rendered services to the department for events including the heroes and heroins gig, a carnival, sports awards, the Siyadlala Games and a Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk.

The biggest invoice paid to Mafokate in the last two years is for his services at the sports awards for over R7-million, followed by the Freedom Day celebrations, which he billed R2.3-million. He charged more than R1.7-million for Women’s Day celebrations.

Hlophe said: “The department has procured and paid for goods and services from a company where Mr Arthur Mafokate is listed as a director. The total value spent on the contract for the years 2020/21 and 2021/22 is R13 465 687.

The company is one of the service providers that are on the events management prequalified list of service providers.

This panel of service providers is utilised as and when required, and is subject to a competitive process where the lowest bidder secures work as per project.”

Mafokate has not replied to questions sent to him at the time of publishing.

