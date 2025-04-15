Artist Vusi Mahlasela pleads for help finding missing nephew, wife

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela has made a heartfelt plea to the public to help with any information that could assist locate his missing nephew, Aserie Sbusiso Ndlovu, and his wife, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Mahlasela confirmed that the couple has been missing for 57 days. They were last seen at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi, Gauteng, in early February.

“We are pleading with anyone who knows anything that can help police find our beloved. It doesn’t matter how small the information may seem. Please help us bring them back,” he said.

Close bonds with nephew

Mahlasela revealed that he has endured sleepless nights over the past two months. Those aware of his close bond with Ndlovu have been calling him daily for updates.

“It’s hard to sleep. This situation has saddened so many people. I’m inundated with calls daily — some even from music executives in the US, asking if there’s been any progress,” he said.

“Sbusiso is known across entertainment circles, and everyone desperately wishes for his safe return. The police have been working tirelessly, but they need leads. That’s why we are asking anyone with knowledge to come forward.”

Ndlovu is a respected media figure with deep roots in South Africa’s broadcasting and journalism landscape. He serves on the executive committee of the National Press Club, and is the founding director of operations at Capital Live SA 99.0FM, based at Denlyn Mall. Also known as Ash or Anvil, Ndlovu has played a pivotal role in shaping radio and media content over the years.

Family and a shared passion

Mahlasela’s relationship with Ndlovu is steeped in family and a shared passion. The two are related through Mahlasela’s sister, Make Zwane. She raised Ndlovu in Malalane, near the Mozambican border in Mpumalanga.

“When I reconnected with my paternal family in Mpumalanga nearly 20 years ago, I came to know Sbusiso. He worked in local media and had a strong passion for the entertainment industry,” Mahlasela said.

“He and other children were raised by my sister. When I discovered we were related, we bonded immediately and began collaborating.”

Ndlovu quickly became a creative partner to Mahlasela. He helped the legendary artist reconnect with his Swati roots.

“Whenever I had an idea for a song, I would run it by him. We would brainstorm until we had something solid. Although I’m Sotho-speaking and grew up in Gauteng, my father was Swati. Sbusiso helped me write in Swati, and the songs turned out beautifully,” Mahlasela said.

Co-founded radio station

They co-founded Capital Live radio station, which Mahlasela initially housed at his home studios. This was before it later moved to Denlyn Mall. Ndlovu eventually became Mahlasela’s tour manager, but their relationship ran far deeper.

“I once fell so ill that I ended up in a wheelchair. Sbusiso took care of me and even supported me financially. He visited me in hospital just to check on my recovery,” he said.

“I’m back on my feet now, but the man who was there for me has disappeared. Sbusiso is like a brother. We’re not asking for much — just a little light. Please, help us save Sbusiso and his wife.”

Mahlasela last saw Ndlovu shortly after he helped organise a surprise 60th birthday party for him. This was in late January.

“I had been planning a birthday show at the Joburg Theatre for January 20, but it didn’t happen. Then, on January 26, he and others surprised me at my home. There were so many artists — it was overwhelming,” he recalled.

“Days later, I couldn’t reach him via phone or WhatsApp, which was unusual. His colleagues at the station also couldn’t reach him. The matter was reported to the police, and he’s still missing.”

No ransom demand made, home ransacked

Mahlasela expressed concern that no ransom demand has been made — raising more questions.

“No one has asked for money. But when we visited his home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, it had been ransacked. Some appliances were missing. Still, we hold on to hope that he and his wife are alive and will be found,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gauteng head of serious and violent crime investigations, Brigadier Mxolisi Nama, on 082 778 9035.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the matter. He said that a R50,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to a breakthrough.

“The search and investigation has now been escalated to the provincial head office. And the docket was assigned to a senior investigating officer responsible for serious and violent crime in Gauteng,” Masondo said.

