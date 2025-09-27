Artists accuse Gayton McKenzie of wiping out SA music history in DTMH saga

Artists have expressed deep disappointment over the attachment of Downtown Music Hub’s (DTMH) assets, describing the decision as devastating for the local music industry. Many recalled that their careers began at the historic space, which they consider a cornerstone of South Africa’s cultural heritage.

While acknowledging the investigation initiated by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, they argue that shutting down the hub was a harsh and poorly thought-out decision.

Earlier this year, McKenzie announced that his department would halt funding for DTMH. Addressing Parliament on June 13, he clarified that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) was not responsible for employing staff or paying salaries at the hub.

Mismanaged funds

“Our role was limited to funding. And that funding is dependent on available resources and compliance with the relevant agreements. I have since halted it to investigate how tens of millions were spent by the hub,” he told MPs.

McKenzie further explained that the building housing DTMH is owned by the National Arts Council (NAC). He said the suspension of funding was necessary to allow for a comprehensive review of the hub’s governance, sustainability, and overall impact.

But artists say the decision has left them devastated. Maskandi veteran Phuzekhemisi Mnyandu said he was both shocked and angered by the news.

“Downtown Music is part of our history, and McKenzie cannot just wipe it off like that. This is a disgrace, and he must be stopped. I’ve recorded most of my albums there, including my latest one. And I was planning to do the same with my next project. Now, where am I supposed to go? As musicians, we need to do something about this,” he fumed.

Monumental history erased

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa was equally critical. He called the closure “tragic” for the South African music industry.

“Downtown Studios holds monumental history. Yet it is crumbling because of a minister who has no idea what he is dealing with. And a department that thrives on lies. DSAC cannot claim it has nothing to do with Downtown. It irresponsibly gave it away to the NAC, which has also failed to manage it. If DSAC has no role, why did the minister close it?” he asked.

Mthethwa accused McKenzie of destroying the arts sector.

“The sooner he leaves this department, the better before we push him out like we did with his predecessor.”

Another artist, who asked not to be named, said the closure felt like the erasure of their life’s work.

“I spent my life at Downtown Music Hub. The minister could have conducted his investigation without shutting it down. At the same time, I blame past management for poor administration and looting funds. They claimed to represent artists while lining their pockets. And now we, the artists, are left to suffer.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content