Artists threaten to shun Ukhozi’s Song of the Year competition

Non-maskandi artists have threatened not to take part in the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year competition in the future.

The artists, mainly from the amapiano and gqom music genres, are fed-up that the radio station gives the maskandi lovers an unfair advantage during voting.

They contend that the followers of maskandi multiply their votes, leaving other artists’ songs falling behind.

Some of the artists were afraid to come out publicly for fear that their songs will not receive airplay on the KwaZulu-Natal headquartered radio station.

Voting system questioned

Durban-based producer Dogg Dbn criticised the voting system, claiming that some artists are even toying with an idea of not accepting nominations in the future.

Dogg Dbn and many others on social media are rooting for DJ Thukzin’s hit song iPlan to walk away with the coveted Song of the Year gong.

However, Thukzin’s song faces stiff competition from maskandi sensation Igcokama Elisha’s song iParis which features Lwah Ndlunkulu

Judging from listeners’ reactions following the announcement of Ukhozi FM top 10, iParis leads the charts with Thukzin’s iPlan hot on its heels.

“Should iPlan not emerge victorious, we will seek other alternatives and find a neutral radio station,” said Dogg Dbn.

“It’s our humble view that an amendment in the rule by Ukhozi FM should be that one vote should be allowed to determine the winner.

“This thing of having a maskandi song [winning] because the followers of maskandi vote in numbers is unfair to other artists who work hard to have their efforts rewarded.

“For not winning on Ukhozi FM competition, [some artists] have been shunned by promoters from other provinces because they come across as not popular.”

DJ Hlo surprises music lovers

In recent years, Ukhozi FM drew the ire of some music lovers when “an unknown” DJ Hlo took home the Song of the Year accolade.

Maskandi has been dominating the coveted competition for nearly four years, leaving the likes of amapiano pioneer Kabza Da Small bitter.

This after hopes for his smash hit Asibe Happy, an obvious crossover song choice over a year ago, to win the Song of the Year award were dashed.

SABC acting corporate executive Monni Seapolelo had not responded to a request for a comment at the time of publishing. She asked to consult with a colleague first.

Voting for the Song of the Year closes at 12am on December 31.

