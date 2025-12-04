Artists United vows fresh legal battle after Samro urgency bid fails

The war between the artists’ advocacy group Artists United (AU) and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is far from over. The AU is preparing to file a new case after its urgent application was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg High Court.

This matter, brought by AU, centred on allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and internal conflict within Samro.

The group also demanded the suspension of CEO Annabelle Lebethe, the removal of board members, and that the organisation’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) be held physically rather than virtually.

Issues of compliance, urgency

Acting Judge Gian Louw ruled that the case did not qualify as urgent.

AU convener and Samro member Owen Ndlovu confirmed that the matter was removed. He said this was due to issues of compliance and urgency, insisting that their fight will continue.

“Next week we will be back here to finalise the case, as it could not sit. But it will be sitting next week,” Ndlovu said.

“We will be filing papers again. We are going on, and we are not going to stop.”

Ndlovu argued that the heart of the dispute lies in Samro’s alleged exclusion of its own members by denying them voting rights.

“You cannot have Samro depriving its own members of the right to vote,” he said.

“It is surprising that there are even some artists giving Samro the benefit of the doubt. This matter is about allowing members to vote. But because these people stole money, they are trying to protect themselves. They are making sure the case does not sit. But unfortunately, everything comes to an end.”

Calls for physical AGM

AU says it is now preparing for December 12, 2025, when they intend to attend the AGM in person.

Singer Mercy Pakela urged fellow artists to stand together.

“We’re not doing this to appear as special, but because it’s the right thing to do. We hope more artists will join us,” she said.

