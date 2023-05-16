Arts practitioners on collision course over allegations of theft

Sounds of discord are ringing in Mahikeng, North West between two arts and culture bosses over allegations of theft and fraud.

Arts practitioner Seipone Nkoadipo has accused George Mohoje of theft and fraud over a project that has been sent to the department of sport, arts and culture, and a cultural body called Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) for funding.

Nkoadipo, who is the director of S. Foundation, an arts and culture organisation in Mahikeng, has accused her ex-boyfriend Mohoje of stealing her proposal and using it to apply for funding to the tune of R920 000 from the department.

Nkoadipo has since opened a case of theft and fraud against Mohoje at the Mmabatho police station.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed that a case has been opened against Mohoje.

“Kindly note that no one has been arrested in the matter. The matter is currently under investigation. The docket will then be taken to prosecution for a decision,” said Mokgwabone.

Based on what transpired between Nkoadipo and Mohoje, the former claimed that the latter stole her laptop and later allegedly stole her concept and encrypted the gadget so that she cannot use it anymore.

“George stole my laptop and later expropriated my proposal titled Lonaka Lo Kae Dance & Music Indigenous Theatre Festival, which was my concept to be presented to department’s MGE for funding,” said Nkoadipo.

“However, George decided to use my concept to acquire funding for his organisation, Mega Optic Foundation, and changed its name to Lekgotla Indigenous Music and Dance in Theatre.

“He took my concept to the department for funding. I was made aware by the officials within the department that George had presented a similar concept like mine to the entity for funding.”

She said she asked Mohoje about the matter, who allegedly threatened him.

“George used to work for me as a photographer while we were dating, and he saw an opportunity to steal my idea when we broke up and use it for his own advantage.

“I feel that he did this to spite me, because I dumped him. He also used my idea to get funding to punish me for rejecting him.

“I need this matter to be investigated fully by the police and the department, as what he committed is fraud. The department shouldn’t release funds to him until this matter is fully investigated.”

Nkoadipo’s lawyers Sifumba Attorneys also sent a letter to the department’s MEG officials Dumisani Chabalala and Arthur M to lodge a complaint under project number: Y21ORGPROJ/4115, which is the reference number of the project Mohoje had applied for R920 000 funding.

In a letter sent to the department and dated March 23, which we have seen, Sifumba Attorneys state that Mohoje has made unauthorized use of Nkoadipo’s copyright work, “which was funded by the national Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation”.

“Accordingly, there was no permission to use the work as the basis for the approved business proposal ‘Lekgotla Indigenous Music and Dance in Theatre’ nor make or distribute copies, including electronic copies of the same by Mega Optic Foundation,” wrote the lawyers.

“Our client’s work is essentially identical to the work used by Mr George Mohoje. Our client’s rights have been willfully infringed by Mr George Mohoje in contravention of the Copyright Act No: 98 of 1978.

“It’s our client’s instruction that the matter be investigated, and the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from our client’s work be ceased.”

Chabalala responded to Nkoadipo’s lawyers: “The matter referred to does not involve the department, as the department never supported the project as alluded by the letter.”

However, spokesperson for the department, Mickey Modisane, contradicted Chabalala and said the matter in question is still with the legal department for investigations, stating that the department will comment once investigations have been completed.

Mohoje said: “I saw your questions and I am not going to respond to what you are asking. You can write what you like regarding that.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.