ASA ‘credit card scandal’ CEO puts Central Gauteng Association under administration

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has found itself in yet another controversy. This time, the organisation’s CEO, Terrence Magogodela, has placed Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) under administration.

According to a letter, Trevor Fredericks has been appointed as the new administrator of CGA.

“I have been mandated by the ASA Board to advise you of the appointment of Mr. Trevor Fredericks as an administrator of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) to administer its affairs in conjunction with the current management structure that is in place at the association.

“I hereby wish to set out the terms of reference in respect of this appointment. Bearing in mind that the appointment will commence immediately and remain in place until the finalisation of fresh elections for the appointment of a new board to administer the affairs of CGA.

Confirmation of administrator

“The mandate will include generally taking charge of the affairs of CGA. Ensuring its smooth and efficient functioning. And taking all steps necessary to protect the integrity, good name, and reputation of CGA. This includes calling for a general meeting for the purposes of holding new elections and taking all steps permissible in terms of the CGA Constitution to administer its affairs until a new board has been elected.

“The agreed remuneration will be R20, 000 per month for the above duties. In addition, CGA will bear all expenses incurred by the administrator in respect of travel and accommodation, as well as your fees.”

However, council members (CGA clubs) complained that they were not consulted about this decision. And they claimed that they had no idea who Fredericks is or where he comes from.

One member spoke on condition of anonymity.

Members in the dark about it

“We received the letter from ASA on Monday, September 8, informing us that CGA is now under administration. We are shocked and disappointed by this decision. Mainly because ASA does not have the power to appoint an administrator. They can only recommend one. As such, we don’t understand where they got the authority to make this appointment.”

The member added that CGA currently does not have a board.

“The CGA Board was dissolved due to various issues, including interference from ASA. We’re afraid that they are still interfering in our business,” said the member.

Another member said: “We are going to challenge the letter because we never agreed to this. Instead, we asked the general manager, Mandla Radebe, to go and seek advice from ASA. Clearly, he did not do what we asked him to do.”

The member further explained that early elections had already been planned.

‘Retaliation’ accusations

“Our constitution is very clear. It requires us to go for early elections, and that is what we were preparing for. But obviously, ASA has blocked that process. We see this as retaliation from the president of ASA, James Moloi,” said the member.

Radebe said he can only respond on Wednesday, September 9.

Magogodela was approached for comment, but he did not respond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content