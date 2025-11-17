ASA president James Moloi accepts responsibility, agrees to repay R25K

James Moloi, the president of Athletics South Africa (ASA), has acknowledged that he lost the receipts for the money he spent using the organisation’s official credit card.

After misplacing the purchase proofs, Moloi agreed to reimburse nearly R25 000 for purchases he was unable to account for.

In an affidavit submitted to the ASA board, Moloi wrote: “I wish to declare that I have misplaced the receipts of my spending on the credit card of the organisation, which is under my name.

“The receipts are from January 1, 2023, until April 18, 2024. As a matter of my work, I am always in and out of the country.”

Financial mismanagement

Moloi’s disclosure follows a damning report by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), which has been probing the allegations of financial mismanagement within ASA.

During a recent parliamentary briefing, Sascoc president Barry Hendricks confirmed that Moloi, ASA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela, and the organisation’s financial manager were all implicated in a forensic investigation.

“We have been working on this for a while, and we can confirm that we have completed the forensic report and given it to the minister. We have also met with the ASA board and given them directions,” Hendricks told parliament recently.

The probe stems from a parliamentary sitting held on June 17, where both Moloi and Magogodela acknowledged using ASA’s credit cards for personal expenditures, including alcohol, restaurant meals, and clothing.

In that sitting, Moloi admitted to using one of ASA’s three credit cards, issued in his name, to “entertain clients” with alcohol purchases at local taverns.

Despite this, Moloi, who was suspended in October, still maintains that all transactions were legitimate and connected to his official duties.

A listening leader

In a letter addressed to the ASA board, he reiterated his position while agreeing to repay the funds flagged in the report.

“The transactions are of an official nature; nevertheless, I am a listening leader who is accountable and ready to cooperate,” he wrote.

“The recommendations, amounting to R24 841.95, which indicate that I must pay back the funds, are regrettable, and I will forward payment as required.

“I take responsibility as a leader and will avail myself to further explain before a final decision is taken.”

Efforts to obtain a comment from ASA were unsuccessful.

