Asking for more gets singer Nyathi kicked off show

Award-winning gospel singer Canaan Nyathi was kicked out of the line-up of artists who performed at the Limpopo Legends Awards (Lila) for being greedy.

Nyathi was booted out of by Lila organiser and founder Mphoza Mashabela after the artist demanded more money than what they had initially agreed to in their booking contract.

Nyathi, who won the best gospel artist gong at the Crown Gospel Music Awards in 2023, was replaced with rapper and Ama2000 president Shebeshxt.

