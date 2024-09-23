Aspiring female aviators left behind due to training costs 

Young South African Boikokobetso Mosito, 27, currently enrolled to become a drone pilot, runs an aviation firm called DroneLab Solutions, which specialises in drone technology and software analysis.

She acknowledged the great opportunities within the industry but noted the challenges for aspiring aviators, particularly the excessive costs of training.

“Aviation offers great job opportunities, and if we could manufacture the drones we use here in South Africa, it would help curb the unemployment rates we are faced with.”

As the aviation industry continues to grow in Africa, young women are increasingly voicing the need for space and funding to pursue careers in the dynamic field. Despite the progress made, many still face significant barriers to entry.

The recent African Business Aviation Association Summit and Exhibition at the Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, highlighted these challenges while offering a platform for aspiring female aviators to connect, collaborate, and inspire change. Lebohang Mokoallo, a qualified aircraft maintenance engineer from the South African Airways Technical specialising in unmanned aerial systems (drone) piloting, said women are often underrepresented in leadership roles and technical fields.

Mokoallo said funding remains a pressing issue, citing that companies struggle to invest in innovative technology and high-quality training without proper financial backing. This results in slower growth, less competitive offerings and limited job opportunities.

She said there is a serious need to educate the public and government about the potential of drone technology, citing that it is necessary to expand its role in sectors such as agriculture, security and logistics across Africa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content