Assault, crimen injuria charges loom for Free State mayor

Tswelopele Municipality mayor and ANC provincial executive council member (PEC) Kenalemang Phukuntsi could face crimen injuria and assault charges after her former bodyguard, Henry Mathebula, opened a case against her at Midrand police station, accusing her of constantly insulting and abusing him.

Mathebula, who had been employed as a driver and bodyguard for Phukuntsi since 2024, told Sunday World that the persistent violence, intimidation and insults have had a significant impact on him, resulting in emotional distress.

He said that in October last year, he had filed a complaint against Mathebula with his manager and head of security at Tswelopele, Terence Edwin Gubanxa. In his complaint, Mathebula cited the alleged incidents of verbal abuse, physical assaults and intimidation.

The alleged attacks

“Despite my continued respect and professionalism towards Mme Majoro (Phukuntsi), these incidents have caused emotional distress and require intervention,” Mathebula said.

However, Mathebula said that despite his attempts to remain loyal and respectful to Phukuntsi, who is also a member of the Free State provincial executive committee, things had got worse as time passed.

“She then struck me on the shoulder while I was driving. This physical assault was extremely distressing and dangerous. It reminded me of a previous incident where Mme Majoro hit me with a phone while I was driving from Heidelberg, which nearly caused an accident.”

Phukuntsi unleashed unprintable insults directed at Mathebula in a recording heard by Sunday World.

The ANC in Lejweleputswa said: “REC (regional executive committee) officials will convene Cde Kenalemang Phukuntsi to obtain a full account regarding the matter.”

The EFF provincial secretary in the Free State, Malefane Msimanga, said Phukuntsi’s behaviour was a violation of Mathebula’s right to dignity.

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