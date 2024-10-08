Astute administrator appointed to rescue collapsed Thabazimbi

Following the collapse of governance at the embattled Thabazimbi local municipality in Limpopo that resulted in a chronic shortage of basic services, an administrator was appointed to rescue the council from the abyss of despair.

On Monday, Mavi Paul Maseko was unveiled as the messiah to rescue Thabazimbi and breathe life into its administration.

Maseko, an administrator with longevity and a formidable track record in the local government sector, was appointed to lead a team tasked with restoring governance in the beleaguered municipality.

He met with the premier, Phophi Ramathuba, MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (Coghsta), Basikopo Makamu, and MEC for treasury, Kgabo Mahoai.

During the meeting, the group mapped a way forward on how to rescue Thabazimbi.

Confidence in Maseko’s capabilities

The meeting came in the wake of the dissolution of the previous council under Section 139(1)(c) of the constitution of South Africa, which allows for such intervention to ensure effective governance.

Ramathuba expressed confidence in Maseko’s capabilities, stating that the provincial executive committee needed someone who is balanced, experienced, and focused to deal with the turmoil that has engulfed Thabazimbi.

“Our instructions to Mr Maseko are clear: he must get that place right, remain uncompromised, and lead this team with firmness. The people of Thabazimbi need the services they have been denied for a long time,” said Ramathuba.

“We trust that should he or any team member go off track, the community will be the first to inform us.

“We are positive that this team shall bring peace and calm to the situation in Thabazimbi.”

The 12-member team commenced its work on Monday and is expected to be introduced to the staff and the community of Thabazimbi this week.

Deployed across the country

Maseko’s team comprises experts in engineering, technical services, legal matters, governance, and finance.

Staff members from Coghsta, the provincial treasury, and the municipal infrastructure support agency will aid the team.

Armed with extensive experience in local government, Maseko has since 2013 been deployed across the country by various local government ministers as a Section 154 support resource and as an administrator.

He was called to rescue municipalities in the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

He is one of the national facilitators on the senior managers induction programme on local government finance and governance matters.

Maseko holds an executive master’s in business administration degree from De Montfort University in the UK and other qualifications.

He is renowned for his ability to broker and mediate relations between labour and administration, as well as for his skill in establishing operational systems in municipalities.

