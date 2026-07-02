At least 16 people killed in Western Cape bus crash

At least 16 people died in a bus crash on the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape.

The bus – which had been travelling from Cape Town to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, overturned just after midnight on Thursday.

According to the Road Traffic Management Inspectorate (RTMI), approximately 78 passengers were on board.

Twenty injured people were transported to the hospital.

According to RTMI, more than 40 people refused medical treatment.

Rescue operations continued on Thursday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content