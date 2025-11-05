Athletics SA rejects legal representation for suspended officials

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has refused to allow legal representation for five suspended members of the Confederation of South African Athletics, intensifying tensions within the country’s athletics governing body.

The five members, Ernest Moikangoa, Keinelwe Sesing, Dora Mngwevu, Mfuneko Joko, and Thulani Sibisi, were suspended on August 8 following a media briefing in which they raised concerns about alleged misuse of ASA credit cards by acting CEO Terrence Magogodela and ASA President James Moloi.

Earlier this year, both Magogodela and Moloi admitted in Parliament to using the organisation’s credit card to purchase alcohol at a shebeen. A subsequent forensic investigation was conducted by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). The probe implicated Moloi, Magogodela, and ASA’s financial manager.

Five hauled to disciplinary hearing

On Wednesday, November 4, Magogodela sent the five suspended members a 153-page disciplinary hearing bundle, insisting on their attendance. The document reiterated that the members had already been deemed guilty prior to the hearing.

The legal team representing the five members, led by attorney Gereome Buys, confirmed to Sunday World that ASA has refused to permit legal representation.

“In August, we wrote to ASA requesting details of the charges. And …we informed them of our intention to legally represent our clients. They responded, saying this is an internal matter and that legal representation is not allowed. We understand that. But we also explained the complexity of this case.

“One cannot expect a layperson to read that disciplinary bundle and prepare for a disciplinary hearing without legal assistance. The hearing is set from 12 to 14 November. And we hope the chairperson will eventually allow representation, or at least provide reasons for the refusal.”

SASCOC forensic report

Buys added that they are also waiting for the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. They want to see if he will publish the SASCOC forensic report.

“Our next move will depend on the findings of the report,” he said.

ASA spokesperson Sifiso Cele declined to comment directly on the matter.

“If there is any response to be made, it will be sent directly to those making the request. And not via the media,” Cele said.

