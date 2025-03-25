ATM demands urgent probe into CUT alleged sexual grooming

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has formally written to the dean of students at the Central University of Technology (CUT) demanding an urgent investigation into alleged sexual grooming at the tertiary institution’s Bloemfontein campus.

The party also called on student leaders and stakeholders at CUT to take a stand and demand accountability. It warned that silence in such cases amounts to complicity.

CUT staff admitted on a podcast

Zama Ntshona, ATM national spokesperson, said this follows a podcast where a CUT employee, who also heads a campus media platform, allegedly admitted to engaging in relationships with minors.

Ntshona said the individual justified their actions by claiming that young people in mentorship programmes decide to enter into relationships. They merely allow them to do so, added the individual.

He said the ATM condemned this stance, stating that it raises ethical and legal concerns.

Ethical and legal concerns

“In South Africa, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007, as amended, defines a child as any person under the age of 18 years. Section 15 of the Act further criminalises acts of sexual penetration with minors under the age of 16, even with their consent. Unless the age difference between the parties is within the legally permitted range.

“The admission made during the podcast raises concerns about potential violations of the law. Particularly when influence and mentorship roles are involved. They may compromise a minor’s ability and uplift young minds,” said Ntshona.

Ntshona also raised concerns that the accused runs CUT Radio. This is a campus community broadcast platform that involves minors under 16 years old.

He questioned whether proper safeguards are in place to protect these young individuals. And whether the radio station could have been misused for inappropriate behaviour.

Wants minister to intervene

Ntshona also announced plans to escalate the matter to government. He identified Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga. And he called for stronger protections against grooming in mentorship environments.

“This is not just about one university, one city, or one case. It is about the safety, dignity, and future of our youth. If we, as society, allow this kind of behaviour to be normalised, then we have failed the very people we are supposed to protect,” said Ntshona.

Sunday World has previously reported that students resorted to cohabiting. This is due to lack of funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The information was revealed by Tsepo Mhlongo, Build A Better South Africa (Babsa) deputy president.

NSFAS is failing the students

“Basically, NSFAS is forcing students to find themselves sleeping with men to make ends meet. While their parents believe that they were taken care of through funds from the organisation. This is a sad situation that needed to be addressed,” said Mhlongo.

In another report, Sunday World revealed that landlords demanded sex from students as they struggle with student accommodation fees.

A student from eThekwini TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, Nosipho Mntambo, confirmed the matter. She revealed that she was almost a victim, but decided not to sell her body for accommodation.

Mntambo said they resorted to sleeping outside campus. Other students who had pocket money are renting out shacks while awaiting response from the college.

Student secures NSFAS, but can’t register

Dineo Nyakane, 21, is a student from Violet Bank, Bushbuckridge. She has spent the past week making the 200km trip daily to the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) in Mbombela. Despite securing NSFAS funding this year, she has been blocked from registering due to outstanding debt from 2024.

Nyakane, who lives with her grandmother, says they have no money to clear the R14, 000 debt. The university is demanding she clears it before she can register for her diploma in ICT.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Nyakane.

