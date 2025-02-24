ATNS air traffic management boss accused of sexual harassment 

A senior manager at state-owned entity Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) is facing sexual harassment charges for allegedly spanking a junior female employee and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in their office.

The employee who cannot be named because she is a victim of sexual harassment, has written a complaint to the company’s COO Josia Manyakoana, and copied three other bosses who are in employee relations, human capital and governance risk and compliance in ATNS.

ATNS is an air traffic management agency.

The complainant known to Sunday World also copied the leader of Solidarity union, Barend Smit in her complaint.

In the complaint sent on February 7, the woman who works at ATNS head office in Bruma, east of Johannesburg, stated that her boss, who is the head of air traffic management services, Simon Zwane, had made unsavoury sexual comments since she joined ATNS.

She said there is a culture within ATNS where males in management have made it the norm that for junior females to progress, there must be some sort of transaction, such as sexual favours.

The woman stated in her complaint that at ATNS, she quickly observed a culture of inappropriate comments, including remarks by Zwane, who is her immediate boss.

“One incident involved comments about bananas. Specifically, how to eat the bananas and how the size of the banana defines satisfaction for women, which I found inappropriate,” the complainant said.

She also said in another incident she had told Zwane that she wished to submit a memo for a cellphone allowance for his approval.

Zwane allegedly commented that if she wanted the cellphone allowance to be approved, she must first kiss him.

“I just laughed that off, assuming that he was joking, however, I did not get the cellphone allowance.

“Towards the end of October, there was an incident in which he inappropriately spanked me on my buttocks as I was leaving his office. This left me in shock.

“One incident was when it was after hours, and I was waiting for my transport. I was wearing a dress, and he asked that I help him in his office.

“He slid his hands from my calves to my thighs, with the intention of reaching for my genitals. He did touch me inappropriately, but I managed to excuse myself to the restroom.”

She said after sitting in the bathroom for 30-40 minutes, she hoped he had left.

“Unfortunately, he was still there and again engaged in inappropriate behaviour. He took my hand and pressed it against his penis and said to me ‘do you see what you are doing to me’. He then revealed his penis and asked me to lick it.

“Due to being overwhelmed, as well as fearing the security of my job, I felt pressured to comply and briefly licked it. This lasted a maximum of five seconds and then I realised that no financial security was worth being forced to engage in inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

The young woman said she began wearing more conservative clothing, such as trousers and sought ways to avoid Zwane.

“I started fabricating reasons to work from home.”

She said that she could no longer cope and sought professional help, where she was hospitalised for December 2024 and January 2025 due to major depression. She is currently booked off from work from February to August by her doctors, who comprise a psychiatrist and psychologist.

ATNS chairperson Zola Majavu confirmed the matter had been brought to the attention of the board. Majavu said it was being dealt with internally in accordance with the applicable policies and prescripts.

Zwane refused to comment. “Please speak to the company regarding that,” he said.

ATNS spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini said:” ATNS can confirm that it received a complaint of sexual harassment from one of its employees against a senior manager. Upon receipt of the complaint, ATNS acted swiftly and took appropriate action as guided by relevant internal policies. Furthermore, the company has instituted an independent investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content