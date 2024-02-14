‘Attack’ on Ngizwe Mchunu lands high-ranking EFF official in jail

Police have arrested an EFF KwaZulu-Natal communicator, Mazwi Blose, in connection with the “assault” on contentious radio host Ngizwe Mchunu.

The incident occurred in Durban in January.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal police, confirmed this to Sunday World on Wednesday.

“Police have arrested 37-year-old Mazwikayise Brian Blose in connection with cases of malicious damage to property and theft that he allegedly committed on January 23,” said Netshiunda.

“The suspect is alleged to have damaged cameras, chairs, and a table. He also took a cellphone during an incident that happened at a hotel on K.E. Masinga Road in Durban.

“He made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday and was released on a warning. He will appear again in court at a later date.”

When contacted for comment, Blose directed Sunday World to Nkululeko Ngcobo, the party’s provincial secretary.

Ngcobo, however, contradicted the police.

Political pressure cited

“As far as we are concerned, he [Blose] went in with me for questioning, and as law-abiding citizens, we will let the law take its course,” said Ngcobo.

“It’s worth noting that the police are telling us that there’s too much political pressure on this case.

“They were pressured to arrest him before the manifesto, in line with what they wanted to achieve.”

When asked for his reaction, a jubilant Mchunu said: “Iboshiwe leyo nj* [that d** has been arrested]. I am vindicated now that an arrest has been made.

“I have been consistent in insisting that it was EFF members who attacked me during my press briefing. Let justice be served.”

Blose was taken into custody after the EFF strongly refuted claims that the former Ukhozi FM host had been attacked and badly treated.

Mchunu had convened a briefing to provide a resolution on the programme of the EFF manifesto, which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

In an attempt to disrupt the briefing, a group of men can be seen kicking and dragging chairs, tables, and cameras into the floor in a now-viral video.

On the same day, Mchunu opened a case of assault against the men who attacked him. The men were identified as EFF members.

Blose distances himself

Blose refuted claims that he was leading the disruption in an interview with this publication. This is in spite of the fact that the evidence indicates he was.

“There’s no video where I appear to be entering. Social media allegations and fabrications must not be misread as facts,” he said at the time.

“I have not been charged with anything, so I am unaware of any charge.”

Mchunu had vowed and threatened to stop party leader Julius Malema from holding a manifesto launch rally in Durban.

His comments incited EFF members, who then started causing trouble in an effort to prevent Mchunu from disclosing his plans to the general public.

Mchunu reversed course after the briefing and declared that he would organise a cultural funfair festival in an effort to challenge the EFF manifesto launch.

He initially faced resistance from the police, who ordered that the stage he had set up at Gugu Dlamini Park be dismantled on Friday.

Attempts to get the EFF and the police to comment were unsuccessful.

