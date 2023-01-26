Attack on Tsakane clinic staff inhumane and vulgar, says MEC

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko described an attack on healthcare workers at a municipal clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni as inhumane and vulgar.

This after a video went viral showing an unhappy member of the public allegedly throwing urine at the staff who were on lunch at the Calcot Dlephu Clinic.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday last week.

“Irrespective of the complaint the member of the public might be having against the health workers, this cannot justify the attack on them. It is uncalled for, and we condemn this vulgar act in the strongest possible terms,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She added that violence and insults will never be acceptable, as there are recourse mechanisms such as escalating complaints and allegations to quality assurance people or the facility manager at the relevant service point.

“I appeal to communities to work with us to end the attack on healthcare workers. On our part, we have made a commitment to ensure that we improve patient experience of care at healthcare facilities,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She further indicated that she has instructed the department to investigate and establish the facts around the incident in order to determine further course of action.

