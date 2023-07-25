Attack on Tshwane emergency services workers condemned

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has condemned a recent attack on Tshwane emergency medical services (EMS) crew.

According to the health department in Gauteng, the EMS crew was hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of cellphones and other working tools.

The attack took place while the crew was responding to what appeared to be a distress call in Nellmapius near Mamelodi at the weekend.

Chairperson for the committee, Bandile Masuku, expressed concern about the “unacceptable growing number of such incidents”.

“This is a worrying trend in Gauteng, as it puts the lives of EMS workers at risk and compromises their ability to provide healthcare services to those in need of them,” he said.

The committee has since called on law enforcement to act with speed in apprehending the perpetrators.

“There can never be a no-go area for EMS workers while they are carrying out their responsibilities.

“To have them escorted by police or security officers in some areas paints a worrying picture of the level of crime and lawlessness in our province.”

Meanwhile, the committee commended the provincial government’s strides in introducing tracking surveillance devices on EMS vehicles.

It further urged communities to work with law-enforcement agencies to end attacks on EMS workers, “as these sabotage efficient emergency responses”.

