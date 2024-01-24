Attack worsens bad blood between Ngizwe Mchunu and EFF

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has opened a case of assault against three men who attacked.

The attack, according to sources close to Mchunu, happened while Mchunu was holding a press conference in Durban on Tuesday.

The briefing was originally supposed to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, but it was moved to a different location when he was unable to secure the famous World Cup venue.

In the one-minute video that has gone viral, a group of men can be seen vandalising the equipment as Mchunu was about to address the journalists and his followers online.

When chairs, tables, and cameras are being vandalised, the former radio host can be seen remaining composed.

EFF members fingered for attack

Sunday World also discovered that Mchunu’s and his crew members’ cellphones had been stolen.

Mchunu later stood up and unleashed a slap on one of the attackers. Later, the two other men ganged up on him, one of them holding a stick, and he fled for cover.

Mchunu’s attackers are EFF members from the eThekwini branch, Sunday World was reliably informed.

While Mchunu could not be reached for comment, his close allies confirmed that he has opened a case of assault at the Durban Central police station.

“Ngizwe immediately rushed to the nearest police station. He identified his attackers as members of the EFF,” said a source.

“One of them is Mazwi Blose, who is the EFF spokesperson and AmaZulu Football Club supporters’ secretary-general.”

Mchunu and the red berets have been on each other’s throats lately.

Manifesto launch

The political party was instrumental in Mchunu being relieved of his ambassadorial role at JAC Motors following his comments that were widely interpreted to be promoting tribalism.

The motor company took away the bakkie in December after Mchunu dared EFF leader Julius Malema to come to Durban’s Moses Mabhida for the red berets’ manifesto launch in February.

In the video that went viral, Mchunu can be heard saying KwaZulu-Natal is for AmaZulu, advising Malema to instead launch the manifesto in Limpopo, where the EFF hails from.

“Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego, so that your ancestors can support you?” says Mchunu in the video.

“You are a leader who can’t speak IsiZulu; the only language you know is English. You address our Zulu people in English; what kind of leader are you?”

